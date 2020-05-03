Off-duty cop in custody after a colleague and his young daughter were both stabbed in street attack in Spain

An off-duty police officer and his young daughter were both stabbed in a street attack in Huesca, and the father’s colleague has been arrested in connection with the assault.

BOTH victims remain in San Jorge Hospital, while National Police have arrested the alleged attacker, a Guardia Civil colleague of the older victim.

The officer and his daughter are both said to be in a stable condition, while the father’s injuries are described as serious.

According to police and City Hall sources, the attack occurred at 8.30pm in Avenida Martinez de Velasco Avenue in the centre of the city.

When Local Police arrived at the scene, several passers-by had restrained the assailant.

National Police arrested the suspect and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police confirmed both victims sustained stab wounds.



