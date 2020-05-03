Early heatwave in Spain’s Costa Almeria as temperatures set to rise to over 30 degrees

TEMPERATURES are set to rise to more than 30 degrees over the next couple of days in inland areas of the Costa Almeria as Spain experiences an early mini-heatwave.

The AEMET State Meteorology Agency said a mass of hot air from Africa will push up temperatures to “abnormally” high levels today for the time of year today Sunday and tomorrow.

The northern part of the province and inland areas will be the hottest places. In localities like Albox, Olula del Rio, Huercal-Overa, Nijar and Tabernas the thermometers could rise as high as 33 degrees.

In coastal areas temperatures will be lower. In Levante region towns like Vera, Mojacar and Carboneras the temperatures will stay closer to 26 degrees, while for Roquetas the mercury is not expected to rise to more than 23.