Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca residents in Spain Power Walking on the Paseos to Queen’s ‘I want to Break Free’ and D:Ream’s ‘Saturday Night’ 

Queen’s ‘I want to Break free’ and Whigfield and D:Ream’s 90’s classic, ‘Saturday Night’ were two of the most requested songs from Spotify on Saturday as Spain’s lockdown rules allowed ALL Costa residents out for the first time in weeks.

As residents from across Spain, and especially from the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, took to the paseos to vent their built-up frustrations during the lockdown there was a palpable feeling of happiness and exhilaration.

Earphones blasting and forcing themselves through the lovely warm air, power walkers and pedestrians thoroughly enjoyed their few hours of freedom and made the best of it.

The Lighthouse Family’s High, Aqua’s Barbie Girl and Wannabe, by the Spice Girls, all feature in the Official Charts’ Top 100 lockdown listening list too, while Spotify says Lou Bega’s Mambo No 5 (like Saturday Night, another one with a dance routine) is being added to lots of playlists.

Baby One More Time, by Britney Spears, and I Want It That Way, by the Backstreet Boys, have also seen Spotify streams increase.

Take a look at this uplifting video in Dublin recently, a complete council estate exercising to Saturday Night …Great!

Pedro Sanchez will shortly announce further easing of the emergency lockdown, it is working, we will be back to a new version of ‘normality’ very soon, meanwhile:

Remember another 90’s classic D.Ream – Things can only get better!!