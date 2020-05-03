Costa Blanca solidarity initiative lifting spirits during coronavirus crisis

While its doors may be closed to the public, owners of a Costa Blanca restaurant are not letting that stop them doing their bit to keep spirits up.

For weeks, Restaurante Granados in Alfaz del Pi has been offering coffee for free to all health professionals, forces and security forces, cleaning services and workers.

And now that members of the public are allowed at for limited walks and invidual sports, they are offering their servcies to them too – with priority given to those on the frontline.

A post from the management on We Love Albir Facebook page, explained: “We started with the solidarity coffee initiative early on (in State of Alarm)

-- Advertisement --

“From Friday, May 1, we will be serving coffee for free to all the people who visit us on the terrace of the restaurant.

“This is an initiative for Alfaz’s neighbours and especially security forces, health personnel, civil protection and cleaning services.

“For this purpose every person who visits us will be able to get one coffee for free except for the professionals listed who will also be able to take them to their colleagues.”

These include: Alfaz del Pi’s Local Police, Civil Protection, Hospital Marina Baixa personnel, Alfaz del Pi council workers and cleaning services.





“We only ask for one thing. It is very important that it is done safely, so we want to remind that the safety distance is kept, avoid groups and when you finish enjoying coffee, deposit the cup in the bin.”

Granados will serving Monday to Saturday, 7am to 12 noon.

The announcement has been met with praise and support.

We Love Albir posted: “Love this community initiative from the Granador….they are still not able to open for normal business, but are taking advantage of the new freedoms we’re enjoying to offer free coffee to take away.

“Priority is given to those working in the health service, police, etc….but all are welcome. What a kind gesture and a great way to build future business. In these times of solidarity, we salute you!”

Jennifer Hovey said: “Our fave cafeteria……and our closest. We live opposite, a great business and a beautiful gesture. We will continue to support them as we always have.”