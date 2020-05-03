BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

SPANISH health officials say there have been 164 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 25,264.

A total of 217,466 cases confirmed by PCR have been reported and 118,902 cured.

In addition, there are and less than 1,000 new infections diagnosed with PCR tests. It would be, therefore, the lowest figure registered since March 18.

More details to follow.

Always check back with Euro Weekly News for the latest updates.



