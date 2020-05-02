Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca worried if Plague of Tiger Mosquitoes in Stagnant Swimming Pools can carry COVID-19

As temperatures soar in Spain so do the legions of mosquitoes that invade our homes and swimming pools and residents up and down the coast are worried that if they get bitten could they catch the coronavirus.

A lack of maintenance, money, and a shortage of workers has led to thousands of swimming pools around the coast turning green and attracting the now seasonal Tiger Mosquito. It is well known that mosquitos can harbour and transfer a multitude of diseases, some fatal, and residents are rightly scared of getting stung and frightened it could lead to a Covid-19 infection.

Steve Robson who has a villa in Elviria told the Euro Weekly News: “My wife and I are extremely worried about getting stung by a mosquito, we are both in our early 70’s and it would prove fatal for us, I don’t even know if we are covered by our private insurance for it.”

-- Advertisement --

Mosquitoes use puddles or pools of stagnant water to lay their eggs; these eggs grow into squirming larvae then eventually big nasty biting mosquitoes. The key to prevention is keeping a healthy pool. Most sanitation products like chlorine will not kill your nemesis the mosquito but it will inhibit larvae growth. As always we suggest asking for professional advice if you intend to use chemicals or any other product that could cause harm.

Alex ‘the pool guy’ who has many British expat clients in Benalmadena told us: “they are worried, how do you think I feel? I m the one spending hours knee-deep in mosquitoes and I’m worried too, but I don’t actually know anyone who has caught the coronavirus from a mosquito bite, I’m sure if it was possible it would be blasted across the news!”

The pathogens mosquitoes spread by sucking our blood cause over half a million deaths each year and hundreds of millions of cases of severe illness, but there is no scientific evidence so far collected to suggest mosquitoes are transmitting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.





There is of course much more to learn about the coronavirus but based on current understandings, it’s highly unlikely a mosquito will pick up the virus by biting an infected person, let alone be able to pass it on.