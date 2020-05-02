It’s a ‘Royal Bungle’ as Meghan Markle gets ‘humiliated’ in Court Battle with the Mail on Sunday over Letter to dad

Meghan Markle was badly ‘humiliated’ as the court battle over a handwritten letter sent to her dad was branded a ‘disaster’

THE defeat in her first High Court battle against a British newspaper has been described as “humiliating” and a “complete disaster.” The Duchess of Sussex yesterday lost the first battle against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online over her privacy case against it.

She is suing Associated Newspapers over five articles in February 2019 which reproduced part of a handwritten letter she sent to her dad Thomas, 75, in August 2018. Yesterday saw a preliminary hearing – with the judge sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice in London – in which lawyers for the publisher asked for parts of Meghan’s case to be struck out.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Warby struck out the duchess’ allegations that the publisher acted “dishonestly” by leaving out certain passages of the letter.

Reacting to Meghan’s defeat, outside court Mark Stephens, a partner at London law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “For Meghan, this judgement is like a train ploughing into a petrol tanker on a level crossing.

“It is a complete disaster. She’s been humiliated today. Every complaint by Associated Newspapers has been completely and utterly vindicated by the judge.”

He added: “She would be well advised to settle and walk away. If it goes to trial, the evidence of Meghan and her father Thomas about the letter and their rift would be examined under oath.



