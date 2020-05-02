Holidaymakers to Spain missing out on heatwave as temps set to rise to 36ºC on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

Holidaymakers to Spain will be missing these sunnier climbs this weekend as the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol look set to bask in temperatures of up to 36ºC in places.

Sun-worshippers will be in their element today on Spain’s Costas as the government relaxed some lockdown measures and allowed everyone an hour out, between certain times of course.

The UK is experiencing warm weather this weekend but nowhere near these temperatures and holidaymakers will be getting jealous and “wishing they were here!”

Hoteliers in the regions of Andalucia and Alicante are reporting some bookings for June but are only allowed occupancies up to 30 per cent until the law changes.

With Ryanair announcing lay-offs though, coronavirus social-distancing measures and flight prices expected to hike, it’s going to be a while before Spain will see the regular influx of tourists as was the norm over the years.

Local Police will be out in force today to make sure people are observing the lockdown rules as thousands of residents are expected to take advantage of their ‘hour out’, reports of arrests for flouting the rules are already coming in so be careful out there!



