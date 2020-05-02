“He’s Alive!” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance in weeks

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in 20 days, North Korean state media reported early today, amid rumours about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

KCNA said Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and those attending the event “burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity.”

-- Advertisement --

Kim was seen in photographs smiling and talking to aides at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and also touring the plant. The authenticity of the photos, published on the website of the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, could not be verified.

Asked about the KCNA report, US President Donald Trump said: “I’d rather not comment on it yet.”



