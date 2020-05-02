Earthquake Hits Tourist Area of Costa Blanca and Murcia in Spain

AN earthquake struck close to the border of the Costa Blanca and Murcia areas of Spain this Saturday morning (May 2).

The Saturday morning shaker was logged at 5.06am and had a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter Scale, according to figures from the National Geographical Institute.

The epicentre was in the Huerta de Murcia, close to the Segura river, with the nearest town being Beniel.

The tremor is the latest of a series of mini-quakes that have hit the area over the last few weeks, with incidents recorded in Santa Pola, Torrevieja, and San Fulgencio.

Today’s quake generated no aftershocks and there were no reports of any problems caused by it.