Coronavirus: As cases in the UK drop Boris Johnson ‘wants Britain back to work from May 26’

Boris Johnson ‘wants Britain back to work from May 26’ if Covid-19 cases drop as commuters ‘face temperature test’.

Commuters will be asked to check their temperatures before travelling to prevent a second spike of infections when coronavirus lockdown rules are eased, it has been reported.

The restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 are to be reviewed again on Thursday, and Boris Johnson is expected to set out how Britain will exit full lockdown. The advice to commuters to take their temperature before travelling is among the proposals being considered by the Department for Transport and Public Health England.

A rail industry source said: “There is emerging thinking that you may have to book a slot for, say, 8.30 to 8.45am and then turn up at that time and you’ll be able to get on a train.

“It’s designed to regulate the number of people coming into the station or queueing outside at any one time while ensuring trains themselves aren’t full.”