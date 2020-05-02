BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 166 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as critical hospital cases continue to fall.

Total deaths: 24,760.

In detail, 15,487 deaths in hospitals (+ 118) and 9,273 (+ 48) in medico-social establishments, in particular in nursing homes. For several days now, the daily death toll has been falling compared to the peak of the pandemic in April.

