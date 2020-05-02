Body of Benidorm in Spain Holidaymaker Phil Pearce Arrives Home in UK from Costa Blanca

THE body of UK Benidorm holidaymaker, Phil Pearce who went missing in the resort last September, has arrived back home in the UK from the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

One of the last sightings of Phil, aged 68, was after he was reportedly spotted in a confused state outside a bar, and was put into a taxi which took him to a police station.

He had travelled with a friend to the Costa Blanca, but he was never seen again after he was dropped off by the cab.

-- Advertisement --

He suffered with dementia and a major push was made on social media to try to find him.

Sadly, his body was discovered in November, but a delay in identifying Phil and the need for DNA testing meant that his family could only be given the sad confirmation of what happened weeks later at the start of February.

To add to their heartache, there’s then been a hold up in sorting out Phil’s final long journey home to Bridgwater in Somerset.

But his family has confirmed that he was flown back to Britain last Thursday (April 30).





Shared on the ‘Let’s Find Philip Pearce – Missing in Benidorm’ Facebook site, a family member wrote: “Finally the news we wanted our dad (Phil) is flying back to the UK. He can now get to finally rest in peace after a long time. We all love you Dad.

“Thank you all for everything you have shared and your kind comments.

“Please all stay safe and stay in. Lots of love from our family.”

Avon and Somerset Police had previously stated that a coroner will decide if a post-mortem should take place when Mr Pearce’s body is in Somerset.