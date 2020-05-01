Young Woman of 25 identified as having Drowned at Costa del Sol Beauty Spot

MORE information has come to light concerning the death of a young woman at the area of the Poza de las Mozas of the Rio Guadalmina in Benahavis last Wednesday afternoon (April 30).

It appears that this may have been a drunken accident as the 25-year-old known as Oshim broke lockdown with a friend and drove to the beauty spot which has a pool with an eroded natural slide.

The young woman may have been drinking and jumped into the pool fully clothed according to her companion and then suddenly disappeared under the water.

Her friend jumped in but could not find her and with some difficulty because of a strong undertow managed to climb out.

After shouting Oshim’s name for some time in case she had got out, she decided that as it was getting dark she should call for assistance and officers from the Local Police and Guardia Civil arrived.

As they were unable to find any sign of the girl, they called for the Marbella Fire Brigade and the next step was to call for divers, but at around midnight the body of the dead girl surfaced and was removed for post-mortem.



