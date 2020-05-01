REVEALED: 75 of Spain’s Costa Del Sol municipalities exempt from Government’s strict ‘outing’ timetable during lockdown

Yesterday, Spain’s government announced a new timetable clearly outlining who can go out exactly when from May 2 as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions (as reported).

HOWEVER, Health Minister Salvador Illa, stated that “those that live in municipalities with less than 5,000 people don’t have to respect this timetable as there is no risk of overcrowding.” Citizens in these towns will be allowed to go for a walk or practise individual sport from 6am to 11pm, regardless of age.

There are approximately 75 municipalities in Malaga, which will be exempt from Spain’s Government’s strict outing timetable, according to Andalucia’s Diario Sur. These include (in alphabetical order): Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algatocin, Almachar, Almargen, Almogía, Alozaina, Alpandeire, Archez, Ardales, Arenas, Arriate, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauria, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, Benaojan, Benarraba, El Borge, El Burgo, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida Cañete la Real, Carratraca, Cartajima, Casabermeja, Casarabonela, Colmenar, Comares, Cómpeta, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas Bajas Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas del Becerro, Cutar, Faraján, Frigiliana, Fuente de Piedra, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Guaro, Humilladero, Igualeja Istán, Iznate, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique, Juzcar, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Monda, Montecorto, Montejaque, Ojen, Parauta, Periana, Pujerra, Riogordo, Salares, Sayalonga, Sedella, Serrato, Sierra de Yeguas Teba, Tolox, Totalan, Valle de Abdalajís, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Rosario Viñuela and Yunquera.

Those in municipalities of more than 5,000 residents, however, must abide by the fixed timetable announced yesterday, “to avoid overcrowding and the risk of Covid-19 contagion”, stated Illa. In short, individuals wanting to do a solo sports activity, like running, cycling or going for a walk can do so, either between 6am and 10am in the morning, or in the evening from 8pm to 11pm.

Families with children, however, can now only go out between the hours of 12pm-7pm once a day, instead of 9am-9pm as announced last week. Only one adult can accompany up to three children (under the age of 14) from the same household. The elderly (over 70 years of age) will be allowed to go out either from 10am-12pm in the morning, or 7pm to 8pm in the evening. “They can also be accompanied by one person from the same household if desirable,” explained Illa.

“But remember all activities must be limited to just once a day and you must not venture further than one kilometre away from your home,” Illa stressed. Finally, he added that “wearing a mask is also recommended.”



