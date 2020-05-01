Public thank yous to frontline workers keeping Spain’s Costa Almeria safe and well

PUBLIC thank yous to frontline workers for all their efforts to keep Almeria’s citizens safe and well during the coronavirus crisis have gone up in key locations around the province.

The provincial government has put up billboards featuring a huge ‘Gracias!’ at the main accesses to hospitals, agricultural zones and logistical hubs in recognition of the work of health sector personnel and workers in key services like farming, law enforcement and transport.

Diputacion de Almeria spokesman Fernando Gimenez underlined the “commitment and sacrifice” of the key sectors, which have intensified their work throughout the state of alarm, as well as the responsible attitude of the population.

-- Advertisement --

This has, Gimenez said, “been fundamental in Almeria managing to be the province with the second lowest rate of Covid-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.”

He said the locations for the hoardings had been chosen “to show our support for those collectives which have been subjected to maximum stress during the crisis so that everyone else can stay at home, fighting coronavirus through responsibility.”

Gimenez underlined the importance of Almeria’s agricultural sector.

“While countries have been under lockdown lockdown, the Almeria countryside and the transport workers have guaranteed the supply of fruit and vegetables to supermarkets throughout the European market.”





He had words of praise too for Social Services staff, the province’s care home workers, cleaning and rubbish collection service employees, as well as for Almeria’s Local Police offers, firefighters, Civil Protection groups and State security forces.

“Thank you for looking after and looking out for all Almerians,” he said.

“Thank you for facing the virus every day to help and protect the province’s citizens.

“If Almeria overcomes the crisis it is thanks to the efforts of each and every one of the essential service workers.”