Postal workers in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca find explosive device destined for Mallorca

Postal workers in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca discovered an explosive device destined for Mallorca while scanning suspicious packages.

THE Explosives Deactivation Unit (TEDAX-NRBQ) of the Provincial Police Station of Alicante was immediately alerted, and the parcel was isolated.

National Police have since arrested a 42-year-old Spanish man in the city, who faces charges of possession of explosives and public disorder.

Once security measures were put in place, the explosive experts analysed the package and discovered a 50mm mortar shell, with traces of explosive inside, which “could cause serious damage during handling and shipping.”

Agents of the Provincial Information Brigade of Alicante began an investigation, and contacted the recipient, who lives in Palma, Mallorca.

He told investigators he had bought several objects from the same person, “none of which were related to explosives.”

The sender had only provided limited details, according to sources, but National Police were eventually able to identify him as a 42-year-old Spanish man living in Alicante City.

He was arrested for the alleged offence of possession of explosives and public disorder.





His case will be heard at the Alicante Court of First Instance.

Meanwhile, the mortar shell will be destroyed by TEDAX-NRBQ officers.