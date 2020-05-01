Holidaymakers to Spain’s Costa del Sol Will Have To Be Prepared For Police Beach Patrols

Costa del Sol beaches in Spain will be welcoming holidaymakers, but will need to be prepared for US style police beach patrols on quad bikes.

THE police today have taken to the beaches to practise for when beach loving holidaymakers return.

Special quad bike patrols will be on patrol to ensure that social distancing is adhered to at all times whilst helicopters will be in the sky directing the patrols to those who aren’t adhering to the regulations that will be set before the beaches reopen for beach and sun worshippers.

This afternoon patrols practised on Fuengirola’s golden sands with 12 patrols roaring up and down the beach as they were directed by a police helicopter, whilst other officers stood on the sea front observing the mock operations.

The bikes roared up and down the beach to markers laid out at speeds up to 40mph to reach specific targets as they took instructions from the helicopter hovering low over the beach.

A watching officer observing the mock operations told the Euro Weekly News:

“It’s a practice today that’s all for when the beaches reopen as there will be special regulations in place to ensure everybody is safe from the virus and that we don’t see a re-spread and one of the main areas it could take place is on the beaches.

“It’s something holidaymakers and beach lovers will have to get used to, helicopters will constantly patrol and officers on quad bikes will race to disperse offenders and issue fines.





“The practice sessions have gone well today and as you can see, the officers can get to the scene very quickly, it’s nothing to be concerned about as long as people obey the regulations when the beaches open.”

The operation certainly drew in the crowds today as parents watched with their children the bikes roaring up and down the beach, children clapped as the officer raced past sometimes waving to the kids exercising on the sands and walking up the sea front.

“It’s like watching Chips on the sand,” said Jackie Rowbottom as she watched with her son Karl.

“It makes sense for the police to be preparing these patrols, at the end of the day we want safety and not more infections.”