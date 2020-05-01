Costa Del Sol’s Mijas distributes 900,000 Covid-19 protection kits to local families

Mijas has distributed Covid-19 protection kits to all families in the town.

Mijas Town Tall has carried out a door-to-door delivery of 900,000 Covid-19 protection kits for every household in the coastal town.

EACH family got face masks and a few bottles of hand sanitiser gel, depending on the number of people in each family. One resident was pleasantly surprised when she got a delivery of two boxes delivered to her home today.

“Each box contained two masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer,” said Karen Brady of La Cala De Mijas. “Looks like the world is finally catching on to the value of wearing masks,” she added.

