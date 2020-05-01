Chinese Car Manufacturers Stun the World and Launch Range of Anti-Coronavirus Cars

Some of China’s leading Car Manufacturers have released a range of ‘anti-virus’ cars, are they just a gimmick?

Carmakers in China are tapping into health concerns by launching vehicles with anti-virus features. New models aim to provide the same level of protection inside the cabin as wearing a face mask. Some of the country’s biggest carmakers have launched new cars with such features including Geely, which also makes London black cabs.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to the quarantine and self-isolation of millions to avoid getting infected. This includes many people having to use their vehicles while wearing protective masks as the germs could enter the car’s cabin from the air vents. Chinese carmaker Geely, owners of Volvo, has responded quickly to develop a new N95-certified, built-in air purifier system for its new Icon SUV.

Earlier this month paint company Nippon said it had developed an antivirus coating to protect people from picking up infections from surfaces, although it didn’t specifically name the coronavirus.

The Japanese firm said its new VirusGuard paint is designed to be used in hospitals and donated some to four hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

It comes as Chinese carmakers saw sales slumped more than 80% in February, the largest decline in the past 20 years. While March car sales saw a slight recovery, they still dropped by 43% compared to the same month last year.



