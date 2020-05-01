BREAKING NEWS: MEGHAN MARKLE DEALT BLOW IN FIRST ROUND OF COURT CASE AGAINST THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Meghan Markle has lost the first round of her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper as she was told allegations of an “agenda” must be removed from her argument.

The Duchess of Sussex claims journalists at the Mail on Sunday and its sister titles waged a campaign of deceit and dishonesty against her.

The Duchess of Sussex claims journalists at the Mail on Sunday and its sister titles waged a campaign of deceit and dishonesty against her. However, the newspapers’ lawyers claimed her allegations belonged in a defamation case, not a privacy one.

Judge Mark Warby ruled in favour of the tabloid. His judgement reads: “It is right as a matter of discretion to strike the allegations out; they are not minor matters but serious allegations of wrongdoing.”

The case is fundamentally about privacy but also contains allegations by the Duchess of Sussex, 38, that Daily Mail journalists tried to discredit her using “offensive” and “divisive” stories.

These claims of “impropriety and bad faith” were challenged by the publisher’s lawyers last week during a strike-out hearing. They argued such attacks belonged in a libel trial, not a privacy one, and asked the judge to rule on whether they should be stricken from the case.

The case continues…



