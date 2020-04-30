UK Wizz Air Holiday Flights To Portugal and Spain Resuming as Rivals EasyJet and Ryanair Just Offer Refund Vouchers

HOLIDAY flights from the UK are being resumed by Wizz Air to destinations in Portugal and Spain, as their rivals easyJet and Ryanair continue to offer refund vouchers.

The small Hungarian-owned carrier will restart services tomorrow (May 1) from Luton Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands, as well as to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

The company says that they will introduce strict social distancing measures on board their planes, which will also be disinfected on a daily basis.

All passengers will be required to wear face masks, and usual extras like onboard flight magazines have been dispensed with to reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

All of the flight crew will wear protective clothing and masks, and will also have a large supply of sanitising wipes that will be supplied to travellers.

In a statement, the Wizz Air UK managing director, Owain Jones said: “We’ve restarted flights to passengers from Luton as an essential service and our main concern is for their safety and for that of our crews.”

It’s unclear what kind of take up Wizz Air has got for their first round of flights, which also take in East European destinations, and go as far as Israel.





Nevertheless it is a key symbolic move, as they see their much bigger competitors grounded and embroiled in rows over refund policies.