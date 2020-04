ALMERIA has registered its first case of coronavirus in a child since the start of the pandemic.

The affected youngster is a boy aged under 14 who lives in Almeria city, Spanish press reported.

As it stands, the greatest incidence of Covid-19 in the province has been in the 45-64 age group, at more than 155 cases. There have been some 150 cases among 65-85 year olds.