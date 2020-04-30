Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca concerned about a link between Mosquitoes and the Coronavirus as the season approaches

The tiger mosquito season normally lasts from May until September or October in Spain, although the peak month here is July, and breeding will take place near water.

A serious question is on everyone’s lips- Can mosquito bites give you the coronavirus?

A recent report from a top American Scientist should put your minds at rest:

“For a mosquito to transmit viruses, the virus must be able to multiply inside the female mosquito and then make its way to her salivary gland. When an infected mosquito bites someone, it injects the virus into that person and they become infected and can become sick. Mosquito-borne viruses that spread like this include West Nile, Zika, Dengue Fever, and others.”

Phew, at least we know now!- some people might find mosquitos to be annoying, but at least they aren’t transmitting COVID-19.