Our View: The Euro Weekly News’ views and opinion on global news.

Silver linings

THE idea that the Coronavirus pandemic might have some upsides that could help us live better lives seems guilt-ridden in the face of the destruction and death it has caused. Domestic violence is up, workers are sleeping rough on the streets, and poor families are experiencing a lack of basic needs.

Yet in the dark times, there has been some hope. For some of those fortunate enough to have a safe and secure home environment that they can work from, the lockdown has had some unexpected silver linings. Some people with mental health conditions have reported feeling much better since the lockdown started.

For those without an underlying mental health diagnosis, the simple factors of more time to sleep, more time with pets and loved ones and not having to deal with the overstimulation of life, have led to a greater sense of general wellbeing. Results of surveys of over 74,000 people have shown that wellbeing has risen over the last few weeks, and anxiety levels have fallen for both people with and without existing mental health disorders.

While the trend may yet change as the lockdown continues, and absolute levels of anxiety are higher for people with mental illness than for those without, the findings are intriguing. People who are driven by keeping up appearances, productivity, achievement and being there for everyone have found themselves chilling out, landing in a feeling of relief at not having to put on a performance.

We have a precious opportunity to think about the ways in which a “normal” life can make people anxious and ill. If we can change the arrangement of the post-pandemic world to prioritise compassion, pay people decently, value essential workers, and to fund our public services properly, perhaps we can hang on to this silver lining.



