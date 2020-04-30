Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now over 3,211,421 people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 227,733. However, almost a million people (997,400) have recovered from the disease, to date.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over one million (1,063,351) people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (27,586). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,352 deaths just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 61,618.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (236,899) after the US, registering 2,793 new cases today, followed by Italy (203,591), France (166,420) and the UK (165,221). However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (27,682), followed by the UK (26,097) and Spain (24,275).

Today, the UK overtook to Spain to become the third country in the world with the most Covid-19 deaths, after the US and Italy. Check out the Worldometer chart below for a complete break down.



