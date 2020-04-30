Handle With Care: Man in Costa Blanca’s Alicante Arrested For Sending a Grenade Through The Post

National Police officers have arrested an individual in Alicante for possessing an explosive and for public disorder as he tried to send a 50mm mortar grenade in the post.

The investigation began with the 091-emergency number in Alicante received a notice from security personnel about a suspicious package they scanned in Alicante and they believed to be a dangerous artefact.

According to the Valencian police station, the protocol established by the Explosives Deactivation Unit which seeks to isolate the material and de-activate it was triggered and the police station transferred the grenade to the team.

-- Advertisement --

After careful analysis, they identified that the projectile was in fact a 50mm mortar grenade, with explosive remains inside, which could cause serious damage if handled in a shipping scenario.

Officers from the Alicante Provincial Information Brigade launched an investigation and after carious efforts managed to locate the recipient of the package who was a resident in Palma de Mallorca. He admitted he had bought other objects from the detainee but none of these related to explosives.

The officers identified the author of the shipment, who only provided a small amount of information and thus was arrested under the crimes of possession of explosives and public disorder.



