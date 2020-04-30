Costa del Sol’s Malaga Will Divide Beaches In Squares of Around 2 and a Half Meters as a Measure Against COVID-19 in Spain

This Thursday the Department of Beaches in the Municipality of Vélez-Málaga (Málaga) has presented an “innovative” mechanism that will serve to delimit the spaces of users on the coast and thus adapt to the new situation created as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The division will be in spaces of about two and a half meters and space across the 22 kilometres of beach on the Veleño coast.

The Councillor for Beaches in the Municipality of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, explained that they have adapted a new model of machinery that will take part in the set of new measures adopted by their area to adapt to the current exceptional situation.

In recent days, the mayor has reported that they have heard proposals from various administrations and that, ” the Junta de Andalucía was the one that spoke about using some type of grids, although without specifying how, which would serve to delimit the space of the beach users” .

Pérez Atencia has thanked the company for their work, “which has quickly and effectively put an idea into action.”

“We are going to take many more measures. We are not going to skimp on security measures so that all people who do come to our beaches can do so in a safe environment. The lifeguard service will not be on the lookout of our bathers, but they will also be equipped with the necessary information and hygiene measures needed for our beaches to be free of COVID-19 “, he concluded.