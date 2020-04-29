BREAKING NEWS: Tragic death of Irish citizen in Magaluf apartment block fall in Spain holiday island Mallorca under investigation

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
REPORTS: Spanish press said the Irishman fell the equivalent of five storeys CREDIT: Guardia Civil

GUARDIA CIVIL have opened an investigation into the tragic death of a 34-year- old Irish citizen in a fall from the from the eighth storey of an apartment block in Avenida de s’Olivera in Magaluf in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to Spanish press reports.

Press said the man plummeted onto a roof, meaning the fall was equivalent to five storeys.

-- Advertisement --

Calvia Local Police, 061 ambulances and Guardia Civil rushed to the scene, where health teams fought to revive the victim, but were unable to save his life.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here