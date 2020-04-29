Boris Johnson back in work in No.10 after welcoming baby boy

BORIS JOHNSON is back at work this afternoon after his fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to a baby boy today.

Both mum, 32, and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital this morning.

It comes just 16 days after Boris, 55, fought for his life in intensive care with coronavirus – and after Carrie’s own fight with the deadly bug.

It is understood the PM was there for the birth – which came several weeks early.

But he is now back in No 10 working, and was due to have a call with Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer this afternoon.

He will speak with Her Majesty the Queen tonight, by phone.

A spokesperson said: “The PM was in the hospital this morning and he is back in No 10 this afternoon.





“The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, deputised for the PM this morning, and I’m sure the PM will catch up what happened at PMQS this afternoon.”

No 10 previously said the baby was due in early summer, with further reports suggesting the end of May or beginning of June, meaning the couple conceived shortly after moving into Downing Street last year.