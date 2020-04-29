BA Pilots pledge to fight for ‘every single’ job put at risk by British Airways’ planned layoffs

Pilot association Balpa has pledged to fight for ‘every single one’ of the 12,000 jobs put at risk by the British Airways’ planned restructure.

THE British Airline Pilots’ Association said the announcement from British Airways had “come as a bolt out of the blue.”

British Airways has contacted staff, the government and trade unions to announce its plans to enter into a period of consultation which could see up to 12,000 employees made redundant. About 4,500 pilots and 16,000 cabin crew work for BA, which has already put almost 23,000 staff on furlough.

BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton said:

“BA pilots and all staff are devastated by the announcement of up to 12,000 possible job losses in British Airways. This has come as a bolt out of the blue from an airline that said it was wealthy enough to weather the Covid storm and declined any government support. BALPA does not accept that a case has been made for these job losses and we will be fighting to save every single one.”