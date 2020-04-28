We remind you the NEXT THREE phases, leading us OUT of lockdown in SPAIN, from Pedro Sanchez

Here are the next steps, leading us out of the coronavirus quarantine!

Sanchez says that this return to normality will be gradual and happen in four phases. Each phase will take at least two weeks to transition to the next one. This is because the coronavirus roughly takes 14 days for symptoms to show and therefore this way we can proceed with caution.

-- Advertisement --

Phase 0:

This is the phase we currently find ourselves in which can be considered to be the ‘preparation phase.’

This phase includes some relief measures, such as the one recently inaugurated which allows children to go for short walks with their parents

Phase 1:

This initial phase will allow each province to open retail and trade establishments albeit under strict security protocols, however, this will not include large shopping malls or complexes.

Individuals over the age of 65 will have a designated and prioritised time to enjoy these shops as they are the largest risk group.

Cultural establishments may open but they must limit their capacities to 50 per cent.

Face masks and protective gear will be strongly recommended on public transport.

Professionals and individuals can return to training.

Businesses who take advanced bookings can also open.

Hotels and tourist accommodations will be allowed to reopen however they must close common spaces.

Terraces will also be allowed to open but at a limited capacity and always when respecting the new security protocols.

Phase 2:

This phase is the intermediate transitional period which will allow restaurants to open and begin serving tables inside.

Cultural events will be allowed to happen however there will be an attendance limit of 40 people.

If this event is open-air and everyone has an assigned seat then the maximum capacity will be 400 people.

Phase 3

If all the measures and data correlate effectively then general mobility will be more flexible. This is the most advanced phase and will increase maximum capacity at establishments to 50 per cent. Face masks and protective gear will still be recommended.





