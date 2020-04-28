UK-based booking agency launches generous campaign offering free hotel breaks for NHS workers who have worked tirelessly through the Coronavirus pandemic.

IN order to give back to the amazing NHS heroes, Debbie Robinson, founder of 10 or More, has launched a generous new campaign #HotelsThanksTheNHS. With over 100 hotels already onboard, the campaign offers free hotel breaks around the UK to the incredible NHS workers who have worked tirelessly to save lives during these unprecedented times.

With hotels from London to Cheltenham, Cardiff and Devon, the campaign allows NHS workers to experience the ultimate staycation all around the country. The campaign so far has shown the huge generosity of the UK hospitality industry, with hotels donating complimentary dinners, lunches, and spa treatments in addition to the free accommodation in hotel rooms and suites.

The campaign was conceived on March 26, 2020 when Debbie Robinson participated in the first weekly ‘Clap for Our Carers’ initiative. With the travel industry at a standstill and Robinson’s business on pause, she chose to use the lockdown to give back to those who are working so hard to keep the nation safe and well. Using the power of LinkedIn, Robinson reached out to her vast network of hoteliers and within 10 days had received pledges from 100 hotels. Robinson continues to seek pledges and aims to reach as many NHS frontline workers as possible, allowing them the chance to relax and recoup.

Debbie Robinson comments: “I have been amazed by the generosity of these hoteliers, many of which are suffering themselves with the dramatic loss of business. These weekend breaks represent a small but meaningful token of appreciation to the amazing NHS staff who we owe so much to. I hope that the gift of time away from it all, in lovely surroundings, will allow these incredible people to relax and enjoy some peace later this year and gives them something wonderful to look forward to. It is not to be underestimated how much this will be so desperately needed by those on the frontline who are going through so much trauma and sacrifice to look after us in our time of greatest need.”

A full list of offers will be available via www.10ormore.com/hotelsthankthenhs/. The website will be regularly updated with new offers and details on how NHS staff can redeem stays. The campaign aims to reach as many NHS frontline staff as possible with these weekend breaks and is looking to achieve as many free weekend breaks for NHS staff as possible. The campaign will remain open for the foreseeable future until the time when the emergency is over and the selected NHS frontline staff can begin to take their very well-earned breaks.

For more information and a list of participating hotels, visit: www.10ormore.com/hotelsthankthenhs/

Founded by Debbie Robinson in 2019, 10 or More Ltd is an independent hotel booking agency, specialising in hotels for groups worldwide. Experts in this niche field, 10 or More offer a personalised booking and management service to groups wishing to book 10 or more rooms at hotels around the world.

Clients cover a range of sectors including TV production teams, Music Artists and Producers, Sports, Events and Corporates. Across industries’ 10 or More offer expert advice and tailored service to meet the unique requirements when it comes to their group’s hotel stays.