The Spanish Health Ministry confirms 17 new cases of Covid-19 on the Costa del Sol in Malaga, but no new deaths- 15 more people have recovered.

Hopes were raised on the Costa del Sol today when the new figures revealed by the Spanish Health Ministry showed a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaga.

The total number of people who have died in Malaga since the start of the pandemic is 250. To date, the number of confirmed positives are 3,093. As for those cured, there have been 15 more than on Monday, making the total recovered 1,357.

Its hoped that this downward trend continues in the light of a relaxing of the stringent lockdown measures that began on Sunday last week.

Since Sunday, the health ministry has not reported any spikes in infections, which is good news of course. It is hoped this may lead to more restrictions being lifted soon as Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez is expected to make more announcements regarding moving to a new lockdown phase- businesses are desperately hoping will allow them to open.

Bars, restaurants, chiringuito owners and hotels on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca have lost millions of euros so far this year due to the coronavirus in Spain, its a situation that puts the whole industry in jeopardy.

Andalusia

The Ministry of Health and Families has confirmed 90 new Covid-19 positives in Andalusia in the last few hours. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Andalusia amounts to 13,250. Likewise, it reported that 804 patients with SARS-CoV-2 remain in Andalusian hospitals, of which 183 are in ICUs.

Also reported are 11 other deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 1,168, while the people who have recovered add up to 5,039, which is 149 more than yesterday.



