Table for one – new ‘Covid-19 safe’ restaurant in Sweden will take social distancing to the extreme

A restaurant in Sweden is taking social distancing to the extreme, serving one customer a day, in the middle of a field using a basket and rope.

SWEDEN’S apparoach to dealing with the Covid-19 has been widely publicised with the country refusing to go into complete lockdown, instead urging people to socially distance.

Authorities hope this will achieve ‘herd immunity,’ in that so many people in close proximity will be immune to the virus, therefore preventing it spreading.

And while most bars, cafes and restaurants continue to serve as normal, the majority have roped off every other seat or table.

But one eaterie, due to open on Friday, May 1, will take social distancing to the extreme, planning to serve just one customer a day, seated in the middle of a field, via a basket attached to a rope.

Bord for Enc (Table for One), is expected to stay open for three months.

Couple Rasmus Persson, a former chef, and Linda Karlsson are behind the concept, after having lunch with Linda’s parents, who insisted on following social distancing to keep them safe.

Lunch was served through a window to a set table outside, and Linda decided afterwards it was the perfect way to make ‘the only Covid-19-safe restaurant in the world.’





The couple set up a website for Bord för En that night, and began planning their own table-for-one restaurant.

A single table setting will be placed out in the middle of a field in Värmland, Sweden, and rather than a waiter or waitress, the meal will be delivered straight from the kitchen by basket attached to a rope.

Linda said they want to give their sole guests their full attention when preparing their food, but also, “it is a way for us to be able to control that the guest’s experience will be totally Covid-19-free.”

The couple stress dishes will be cleaned twice and the table will be sanitised.

Food and drink will be seasonal and locally farmed, depending on what’s available, with a sample menu including a Swedish-style hash brown with seaweed caviar and wood-plucked sorrel.

But while the three-course meals sound extravagant, the couple have decided to let the guest decide how much they are willing to pay after tasting it.

As Linda pointed out “we are all are facing difficult times and there are people that have lost their jobs, loved ones, or even their mind.

“We welcome all, no matter what financial situation you are in.”

But the couple admit to having ulterior motives, hoping their venture will give them and their guests a “welcome distraction.”

“We want to encourage people to sit down and spend quality time with themselves,” said Linda.