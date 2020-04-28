Spain’s anxious tourism sector from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca remains in the dark as Government refuses to commit to an ‘opening date’

Spain’s anxious tourism and hospitality sector remains in the dark as the Government refuses to commit to an ‘opening date’ as the country’s lockdown restrictions are slowly relaxed.

HEALTH Minister Salvador Illa said he understood the sector’s concerns, but could not yet commit to an official “opening date” for tourism and hospitality. Despite pressure from regional governments and journalists on Monday, Illa said he could not yet provide dates for when hotel, swimming pools, bars, etc, could realistically open. He also warned others of providing premature and “risky” dates.

He said the most affected countries by the pandemic, such as Spain, France, Italy and the US, are those that attract the most international tourism. “The opening of the sector will also very much depend on the opening of borders, which has yet to be discussed and debated within the European Union,” he explained.

“For the moment, the only thing date we can commit to is May 2, when the public will be able to practice individual sports or go for walks, including the over-65s,” Illa added. The announcement was especially disappointing for Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno who has his hopes pinned on bars and restaurants opening on May 25 (as reported). But it seems the final decision does not rest with Moreno, and the Government is still assessing the Covid-19 situation and treading with caution.