Set to mobilise ‘all necessary resources’ to get local economy back up and running on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA mayor Manuel Cortes has promised the council will mobilise “all necessary resources” to get the local economy back up and running.

The local authority is planning to launch an economic stimulation plan in the coming weeks, helping to ease the hammer blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

Cortes said the plan is particularly focused on reactivating consumption in sectors like trade and hospitality.

There are also measures to “enable the continuity of activity by the self-employed and by small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to support business ventures and job creation,” he explained.

“All the council’s services are fully thrown into containing the expansion of the pandemic with preventative measures. That is the priority,” Cortes stressed.

He also underlined the importance of “essential” assistance to the most vulnerable families in the municipality, “who are going through an especially complex situation.”

“We are not going to leave them behind,” he said.





But at the same time, the mayor made clear his view that “confronting the economic consequences which coronavirus is going to leave us in is also a situation which we have to deal with, because it is affecting many families in our town.”

The plan will include a raft of measures designed at reducing fiscal pressure on people, among them flexibility in the payment of municipal taxes.