School boy fighting for life with coronavirus after suddenly falling ill with rash

A 13-year-old schoolboy is fighting for life with coronavirus after developing a rash and bloodshot eyes.

LEWIS GREIG suddenly fell ill with a high temperature and his family thought he had a minor bug as he didn’t have a dry cough.

-- Advertisement --

But Lewis’ condition worsened and he started to show other symptoms, including a rash, red swollen eyes and vomiting.

He was rushed to hospital in Aberdeen before being transferred to ICU in Glasgow where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Now his worried family are urging parents to be aware of the warning signs in their own children.

The Evening Express reports that Lewis, who turns 14 this week, is in a critical but stable condition and is showing signs of improvement.

And his mum Karen says that his loved ones must wear protective equipment while visiting him in hospital.





She described the symptoms her son went through before being diagnosed with the horror bug.

Karen, of Aberdeen, said: “It all started last Saturday when we discovered he had a temperature. It was really high – about 40.5 degrees.

“At first we didn’t think it was anything too major.

“We assumed he had a bug and that it would pass.

“On the Sunday though, things weren’t any better and Lewis started to get progressively worse as the week went on.

“He started being sick, had a sore head and was really tired.

“By Thursday, he had developed a measles-like rash on his hands and his eyes went deep red and bloodshot.”