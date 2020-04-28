Prolific lockdown flouters in custody in Spain suspected of breaking confinement rules to go on robbing spree

A PAIR of prolific lockdown flouters have been jailed in Spain for breaking confinement rules dozens of times to go on a theft and robbery spree.

According to Barcelona police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, the two Bosnian men, who have almost 50 arrests between them, allegedly committed ‘several crimes’ during their spree, including stealing a car from a dealership in Girona, robbing a toll cabin on the AP-7 and breaking into a house in Garraf, a village in the local area.

And added to their list of alleged misdemeanours are a total of 39 breaches of State of Alarm confinement measures.

-- Advertisement --

Police began an investigation on March 16, when management at a salesroom in Girona reported a missing car.

The next day, the detainees are suspected of using the stolen vehicle to commit a robbery at a payment booth of the AP-7 motorway, in the Sant Celoni toll (Barcelona), making off with €500.

Mossos officers recovered this stolen car, but said the two detainees “continued their crimes with other stolen vehicles.”

Inquiries revealed that the two men were “highly mobile throughout Catalonia,” and led officers to a house in Garraf, where they had allegedly broken in and were using it as a hideout.

The first of the men was arrested on April 23, followed by the second 24 hours later after a raid at the property.





After being brought before a duty court of Villanueva y Geltrú​, they were taken into custody and the investigation is still open, with police not ruling out a further two arrests.