Porsche come off the grid to teach and entertain Spain’s English-speaking children in lockdown

GERMAN car manufacturer Porsche is offering families a welcome distraction from life under lockdown with Porsche 4Kids, a free offer for children at home.

Many games and activities are waiting for young visitors on the www.porsche4kids.com website. On the site, girls and boys can find colouring pages, craft ideas with instructions, find the word memory games, puzzles and search-and-find pictures.

While playing, experiencing and discovering, children are supported by the Porsche mascots Tom Targa and Tina Turbo in both German and English.

Those who are 12 and over and like learning can take part in the Porsche Museum e-mobility challenge. On this discovery tour, children can learn lots about how an electric motor works, where electrical energy is stored and if electricity only comes from a socket.