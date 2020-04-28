Police in France rammed by 30-year-old suspected terrorist in Paris suburb leaving both in hospital and one in a coma.

THIS Monday in Paris a car rammed two police motorcyclists leaving one of the officers in an induced coma in hospital because his injuries were so severe.

Police unions state that the act was deliberate. The 30-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and lived nearby in a working-class area close to where civil unrest erupted last week.

He will undergo psychiatric tests before a decision can be taken on whether to hand the investigation to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor, a source close to the investigation said.

The officers had been stationary and conducting routine checks when they were hit by a black BMW. Footage published in French media including the website of daily newspaper Le Parisien showed one police motorbike sandwiched between the crumpled bonnets of a police car and the BMW.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner hailed the response of officers who gave first aid to their comrades at the scene. One of the two suffered fractures to both legs and a fractured skull and has been placed in an artificial coma, police sources said. The other was also hospitalised.