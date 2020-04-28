Lockdown Smashes Internet Record for Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain

SPAIN’s lockdown has helped to smash the record for internet users for the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas.

Figures for March compiled by Barlovento Comunicación show that adult surfers hit the internet for nearly three hours day, in a record for that month.

The State of Alarm rules came in halfway during March, and so the April numbers are expected to be even higher.

Daily internet usage was logged at two hours and 56 minutes, which is a 30-minute rise on the figures for March last year.

Fifty minutes was taken up by watching videos, which is a 19-minute average hike over 12 months.

The busiest sites were YouTube, Google and Facebook.

The number of people using the internet in Spain last month was 6 per cent more than last year, clocking in at an impressive 31.8 million different visitors.





It’s been calculated that 82.4 per cent of the population aged 18 years and over took to the web in March, a rise of 6 per cent over 12 months.

The increased figures were expected due to the lockdown measures, with leading streamers like Netflix and YouTube reducing their video quality across Europe to stop any potential hitches with the internet.

Though the web continues to attract more users in Spain, the country still remains one of the world’s biggest television watching nations.

Compared to the daily internet usage of nearly three hours, TV viewing dominates at an average of five hours and 10 minutes per person.