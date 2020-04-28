Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now over three million (3,064,147) people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 211,533. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 922,276.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over one million (1,010,356) people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (23,196). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 1,384 deaths just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 56,797.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (229,422) after the US, registering 2,793 new cases today, followed by Italy (199,414), France (165,842) and Germany (158,758). However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (26,977), followed by Spain (23,521), France (23,293) and the UK (21,092). In stark comparison, Germany’s death toll remains low standing at 6,126, given that is ranked the fifth country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases. Check out the Worldometer chart below.