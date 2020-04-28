Coronavirus: Driver caught doing 163mph in the UK as dangerous driving continues

A DRIVER was caught at an eye-watering 163mph on the M1 as problems with speeding continue during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police’s lead officer for road safety in London tweeted a picture of the recorded speed over the weekend and warned of the consequences of excessive speed.

-- Advertisement --

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel commented on the ‘extraordinary dangerous driving’ which has been occurring on a number of roads across the country recently.

Detective superintendent Andy Cox wrote: ‘Extreme speeding has consequences and impact: consequences to life, consequences to licence (if lost job and finance), knock on impact for NHS heroes, knock on impact for Covid-19 medical care.

‘A 163mph speeder yesterday on the M1, London, should be ashamed of themselves.

‘The UK legal system as a whole must recognise the risk of extreme speeders, eg devastation caused had they crashed, victims disabled, families bereaved, emergency services and NHS stretched, insurance higher and wider economic impact. Vital to support lawful road users with real deterrence.’



