BREAKING NEWS: PM Pedro Sanchez Outlines The Measures for Spain’s De-Escalation Phase

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been working with his Executive team to come up with a de-escalation plan on how to return to a ‘new normality’ after the quarantine and slowly reopen businesses.

SANCHEZ and his newly founded technical committee for de-escalation have prepared a series of outlined measures which will form the basis of the plan.

The de-escalation phase will not be symmetrical or applied equally to all areas of the country, although the rules and regulations will be set by the central government. Given that the nation has experienced different intensities of the virus across its autonomous communities, these will begin to de-escalate at different rates.

This upcoming transitional phase has been created by analysing the international response to this crisis but always whilst adapting this to Spain’s situation and culture. Sanchez affirms that the only goal of this phase is to return to new normality we find a cure for the coronavirus but only whilst prioritising the stability of Spain’s our health system and the health of its residents.

Results show that we have managed to flatten the curve of the coronavirus infection and will give way to the ability to return to a ‘new normality.’

Sanchez says that this return to normality will be gradual and happen in four phases. Each phase will take at least two weeks to transition to the next one. This is because the coronavirus roughly takes 14 days for symptoms to show and therefore this way we can proceed with caution.

Phase 0:





This is the phase we currently find ourselves in which can be considered to be the ‘preparation phase.’

This phase includes some relief measures, such as the one recently inaugurated which allows children to go for short walks with their parents

Phase 1:

This initial phase will allow each province to open retail and trade establishments albeit under strict security protocols, however this will not include large shopping malls or complexes.

Individuals over the age of 65 will have a designated and prioritised time to enjoy these shops as they are the largest risk group.

Cultural establishments may open but they must limit their capacities to 50 per cent.

Face masks and protective gear will be strongly recommended on public transport.

Professionals and individuals can return to training.

Businesses who take advanced bookings can also open.

Hotels and tourist accommodations will be allowed to reopen however they must close common spaces.

Terraces will also be allowed to open but at a limited capacity and always when respecting the new security protocols.

Phase 2:

This phase is the intermediate transitional period which will allow restaurants to open and begin serving tables inside.

Cultural events will be allowed to happen however there will be an attendance limit of 40 people.

If this event is open air and everyone has an assigned seat then the maximum capacity will be 400 people.

Phase 3