Benalmadena’s Cudeca Foundation holds annual walkathon from home to raise funds for cancer care on the Costa del Sol.

DUE to the current situation with Covid-19, the Cudeca Hospice Foundation is going through very difficult times and the impossibility of raising funds to continue caring for more than 500 people that we are currently attending who are suffering from cancer and other advanced diseases on the Costa del Sol.

For this reason and with its #CaringTogether campaign, Cudeca Hospice Foundation will still celebrate its traditional annual Walkathon, but this year it will be an ‘at home version’ and it will be called ‘WalkaHOME, Walk at home for Cudeca Hospice.’

The objective of the walk is to raise funds to continue caring for people who need specialised care at the end of their life. It will take place on Saturday, May 9 from 10am to 8pm.

Participants can register through the DORSALCHIP portal or the Foundation’s website with a donation starting at €2. On the payment page, in addition to the €2 inscription fee, you can add an optional donation. Your bib will be emailed to you and there will also be a raffle with your personal number.

Examples of activities are walking or running through the home, pedalling with an exercise bike, swimming in the pool, squats, skipping rope, dancing salsa. Participants are invited to share photos of activities wearing their bib on social networks with the hashtag #CudecaWalkahome #Cudeca.

To accompany the Walkahome, the Cudeca Hospice Foundation will broadcast, through its YouTube channel, different activities so that anyone can join from home. There will be Pilates, Yoga, Cardio, Zumba classes, artist performances, magic and entertainment for the whole family; and many more surprises.



