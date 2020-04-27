Virgin Media broadband outrage affects thousands during coronavirus pandemic

Virgin Media broadband users across the UK are reporting being unable to access the internet due to a nationwide outage.

THE problems started just before 5pm BST, according to data from website Downdetector, which monitors online outages.

-- Advertisement --

Over three quarters of those affected are reporting having problems with their wired internet connection.

Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Bristol, Southampton, Eastleigh and Liverpool were among the locations with the highest rate of reports.

Customers took to social media to vent their frustration at a time when reliable home internet networks are proving crucial.

@valinor__ tweeted: ‘When I die, you lot better get Virgin Media Wifi to sponsor my funeral so they can let me down one last f****** time.’

@VijayArogyasami wrote: ‘Second time in a month my Virgin Media service has gone down. This time it was only half a hour. Last time, it went down at 8pm in the evening and wasn’t back on until 11am the next day.’



