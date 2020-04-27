Spain’s Costa Blanca North region records lowest new Covid-19 infections in six weeks

The Ministry of Health released positive news for the Community of Valencia today, with 40 new Covid-19 infections recorded.

THE number of new cases in 24 hours is the same figure as on March 14, and the lowest since March 17.

Of the 11,412 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, a third (3,901) remain active.

To date, there have been 1,194 deaths due to coronavirus in the Community, up four on yesterday, with just one in Alicante.

A provincial breakdown of the total number of fatalities show there have been 434 in Alicante, 582 in Valencia and 178 in Castellon.

Of the new positive recorded since yesterday, 11 are in Alicante (well down on yesterday’s 67) 24 in Valencia and five in Castellon.

There are currently 763 in hospitals across the region, with 149 being treated in ICU.

The Ministry of Health said ICU admissions are down by almost a third in hte last seven days, and hospital admissions have dropped by 26 per cent.





On another positive note, 55 per cent of positive cases have recovered (6,317).

The Health Department also updated the elderly ursing home, confirming there are currently positive cases in 92 centres. Of these 19 are in Alicante Province, 57 in Valencia and 16 in Castellon.

Of these, 33 homes are under active health control surveillance.