Seven year old boy jumps into river to save toddler brother who fell during walk

A seven-year-old quick-thinking boy saved his two-year-old brother from a fast moving river by jumping in after him.

Kate Palmer was out on her daily walk with her three sons when they ventured near the river to throw in some stones.

While the family, from Pengam in Blackwood, were enjoying the adventure on Sunday afternoon, two-year-old Louis-Arthur Palmer slipped on a rock and fell into the river.

Without thinking, 31-year-old Kate jumped in after him, but she said the fast moving current pulled her away and she could not reach him.

“It just happened so fast, he was holding my hand one minute and he just slipped,” said mum Kate.

“I dived straight in after him but I just could not get close to grab him.

“Then Lucas jumped in, he didn’t even think, he just dived in and it was a good job he was there.





“I think Louis went into like survival mode, he managed to turn onto his back so his head was above the water.”

Kate said she managed to push Louis towards seven-year-old Lucas-Stephen Rowe who then pulled him towards the edge and was helped out of the river by their five-year-old brother, Lawson-Kym Rowe.

The family made their way back to the path and were comforted by a couple who had stopped to see if everything was ok.