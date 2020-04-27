Rincon de la Victoria politicians unite for a cross-party committee to help the population emerge from the coronavirus crisis

A CROSS-PARTY town hall committee will work on a social-economic pact to help Rincon de la Victoria overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

Spokespeople from all parties on the local council, accompanied by the town clerk and the municipal auditor, met recently via video link to close the agreement.

All spokespeople will be on the committee which will be split into two working groups.

One, headed by the town hall’s Social Welfare councillor Elena Aguilar from the Ciudadanos party will deal with local citizens and social issues.

The other group, led by Finance councillor Antonio Fernandez (Partido Popular), will tackle economic and commercial questions.

Their conclusions will then be passed on to the committee to decide on priorities and the action to be taken,

The committee will be presided by Rincon de la Victoria’s mayor Francisco Salado, who expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between all those involved.





“All agreed that the most important thing is coming up with a document that can give maximum backing to Rincon de la Victoria’s population,” Salado said.